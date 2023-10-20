Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AA

Alcoa Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,975,000 after purchasing an additional 455,750 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.