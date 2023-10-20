Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $160.50 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.47 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

