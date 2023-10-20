Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, November 1st

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 1st. The 2.42857145 split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $70.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Stories

