American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,057 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $66,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

AMH stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.