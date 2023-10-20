Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.48. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 69,959 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on USA

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$103.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.