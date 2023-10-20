Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) vs. Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Critical Contrast

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amprius Technologies and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amprius Technologies
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Lightscape Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 300.59%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Amprius Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amprius Technologies
|$4.41 million
|65.93
|-$17.33 million
|($0.35)
|-9.63
|Lightscape Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.
Profitability
This table compares Amprius Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amprius Technologies
|-736.16%
|-40.81%
|-33.92%
|Lightscape Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Amprius Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
About Lightscape Technologies
Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.