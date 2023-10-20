Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) vs. Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Critical Contrast

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amprius Technologies and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 300.59%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 65.93 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -9.63 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

