Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magna International (MGA)

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/17/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Magna International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

