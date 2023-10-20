Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $33.92

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 235,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,263 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 20.14%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

