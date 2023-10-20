Analyzing Ebro Foods (EBRPY) and Its Competitors

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Free Report) is one of 167 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ebro Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Ebro Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ebro Foods pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 98.1% and pay out 27.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ebro Foods lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ebro Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A Ebro Foods Competitors -35.60% -242.69% -12.16%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ebro Foods N/A N/A 20.52 Ebro Foods Competitors $1.62 billion $40.82 million 302.35

This table compares Ebro Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ebro Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ebro Foods. Ebro Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ebro Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebro Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebro Foods Competitors 463 1966 2550 48 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Ebro Foods’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ebro Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Ebro Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ebro Foods peers beat Ebro Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

