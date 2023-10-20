Analyzing Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF) and Its Peers

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nordic Semiconductor ASA to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A Nordic Semiconductor ASA Competitors -41.88% -0.54% -0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic Semiconductor ASA 3 2 2 0 1.86 Nordic Semiconductor ASA Competitors 180 722 1173 1 2.48

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordic Semiconductor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A 87.63 Nordic Semiconductor ASA Competitors $39.33 million -$11.59 million 398.94

Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nordic Semiconductor ASA. Nordic Semiconductor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nordic Semiconductor ASA peers beat Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.