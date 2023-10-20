Analyzing Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinix $7.26 billion 9.07 $704.34 million $8.67 81.18

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 7 9 1 2.65

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rural Funds Group and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Equinix has a consensus target price of $823.43, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A Equinix 10.43% 6.91% 2.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats Rural Funds Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Free Report)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.