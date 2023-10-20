Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AINC opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

