ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New $726.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $732.00 to $726.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $759.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 0.8 %

ASML opened at $587.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 1-year low of $428.78 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 114.9% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.