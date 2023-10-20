Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.10.

Shares of ENPH opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.44 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

