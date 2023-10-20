Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.