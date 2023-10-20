Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,808 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Etsy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Etsy Stock Down 3.7 %

ETSY stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

