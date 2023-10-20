Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC opened at $189.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.56.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

