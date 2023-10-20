Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

COO stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.58 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.80.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

