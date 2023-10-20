Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

