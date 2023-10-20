Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

