Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 171.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

