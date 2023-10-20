Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,149 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

