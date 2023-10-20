Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

