Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

