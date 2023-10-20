Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

FANG opened at $168.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.