Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,712 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Okta worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Okta by 174.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Okta by 15,004.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 7.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 99,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $85.46 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

