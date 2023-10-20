Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 506.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

