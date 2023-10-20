Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $199.43 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $172.21 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.66.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

