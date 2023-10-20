Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Insulet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 198,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,370,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.94.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 163.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

