Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,991 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

