Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,771 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 5.9 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $433.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.43 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

