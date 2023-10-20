Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 67,083 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,083 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NiSource by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NiSource by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

