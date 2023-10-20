Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,755 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Pinterest worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,634,052. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

