Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 74,253 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,253 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after acquiring an additional 393,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after purchasing an additional 876,409 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.