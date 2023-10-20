Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $17.12 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

