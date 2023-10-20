Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,978,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 63.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.