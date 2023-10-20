B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $396.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $250.38 and a one year high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.69 and a 200 day moving average of $368.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.