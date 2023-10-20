Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Baidu Trading Down 6.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIDU opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,384,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

