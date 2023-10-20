Bank of America Trims Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $40.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.93.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.