Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 192,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Baxter International worth $55,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 49.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 200,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,343 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 7.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BAX opened at $32.61 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

