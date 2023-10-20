Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $32.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 598934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

