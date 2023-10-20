Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 1,423 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $422.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.65 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

