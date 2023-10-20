Bertrand Bodson Acquires 3,799 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($61,066.13).
Keywords Studios Stock Performance
LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,311 ($16.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,468.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,865.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,641.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Keywords Studios plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.33).
Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KWS
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.