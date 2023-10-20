Bertrand Bodson Acquires 3,799 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($61,066.13).

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,311 ($16.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,468.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,865.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,641.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Keywords Studios plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.33).

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KWS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.14) to GBX 2,120 ($25.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($32.98) to GBX 2,000 ($24.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($39.70) to GBX 2,250 ($27.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,412.50 ($29.47).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

