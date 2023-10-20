Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) vs. Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Financial Contrast

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.19 million ($0.07) -14.29 Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.57 $18.78 million $0.26 40.16

Analyst Ratings

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 126.69%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -221.88% -49.50% Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.95%

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It also focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

