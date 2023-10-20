Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQR stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Blue World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 368,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

