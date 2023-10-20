Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

