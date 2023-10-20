Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

