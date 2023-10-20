British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £149.76 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($182.92).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 14th, Simon Carter purchased 48 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £151.68 ($185.27).
British Land Stock Performance
Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 339.24. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
