British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £149.76 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($182.92).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Simon Carter purchased 48 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £151.68 ($185.27).

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 339.24. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.95) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 414 ($5.06).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

