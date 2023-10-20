Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $265.95

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $252.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.01. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.21 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

