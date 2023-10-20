Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $45.38

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

